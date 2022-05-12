News
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO summit on May 16
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be held in Moscow on May 16. The participants will meet and talk in the format of a working breakfast. This was announced by the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.

"On May 16, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the CSTO, a summit of the CSTO member countries will be held in Moscow. It will be both a meeting of the leaders and a separate communication between them. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and RA [(Republic of Armenia)] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to provide information to journalists on the results of the event," Peskov said, reminding that Armenia is currently the chairing country in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
