Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia

NATO expansion and approaching to the Russian borders does not make the Eurasian continent more stable and secure, Finland's accession to NATO certainly threatens the security of Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.
"We have repeatedly said that NATO expansion and the approach of the alliance's military infrastructure to our borders does not make the world, and more importantly, our Eurasian continent, more stable and secure. This is unambiguous," he said.