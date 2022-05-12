News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia
Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO expansion and approaching to the Russian borders does not make the Eurasian continent more stable and secure, Finland's accession to NATO certainly threatens the security of Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.

"We have repeatedly said that NATO expansion and the approach of the alliance's military infrastructure to our borders does not make the world, and more importantly, our Eurasian continent, more stable and secure. This is unambiguous," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian MFA warns of military-technical response in case of Finland's accession to NATO
"Russia will be forced to take tit-for-tat steps...
 Swedish parliament to hold debate on NATO membership
The Swedish Social Democrats are due to announce their decision on Sunday...
 Norway, Denmark and Iceland to provide security support to Sweden and Finland
Official applications for NATO membership are expected to be submitted by the governments of Finland and Sweden in the coming days....
 NATO Secretary-General tests positive for COVID-19
"NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has tested positive for Covid-19....
 Armenia has new head of mission to NATO
Arman Israelian has been appointed...
 NATO Secretary General urges Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine
"I call on President Putin once again on May 9th to end the war immediately...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos