Yerevan mayor, UK envoy to Armenia exchange views on matters of mutual interest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia, John Patrick Gallagher.

Laud the current level of the Armenian-British relations, the mayor highlighted the matter of including Yerevan in the programs being implemented by the UK government, as well as in other formats.

The British envoy, in turn, stressed the need for carrying out joint projects, and noted that the establishment of partnerships at the community level will help identify ways in which the British track-record can help meet the challenges.

Subsequently, the interlocutors exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
