Malawian court sentences three men to 155 years for albino murder
Malawian court sentences three men to 155 years for albino murder
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Malawi's highest court sentenced three local residents accused of killing a man with albinism, the Internet portal Club of Mozambique reported.

The men, aged 44, 45 and 71, were found guilty. They confessed to killing a 23-year-old acquaintance with albinism in January of this year. One of the murderers was the uncle of the deceased.

The court sentenced the accused to 155 years in prison each.

According to the source, there have been numerous murders and attacks against people with albinism in Malawi over the past decade. More than 170 such incidents have been reported since 2014. This is due to false assumptions by locals that using albino body parts in sacrifices and potions supposedly brings good luck and wealth.

This ruling and these lengthy prison sentences are a signal to the judicial system that such killing and violence will not be tolerated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
