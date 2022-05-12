Lavrov in Dushanbe, to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia—Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Ararat Mirzoyan—will hold a trilateral meeting in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, within the framework of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

"Today we have a good opportunity here to have a trilateral meeting with our Armenian counterpart [Ararat Mirzoyan] to see how the three trilateral statements adopted by our presidents over the past year and a half are being implemented," Lavrov said during his meeting with Bayramov, TASS reported.

Lavrov stressed that their meeting takes place at a time when Russian-Azerbaijani relations have risen to a qualitatively new level: the level of allied cooperation.

"Any opportunity to examine the situation, to reflect on the implementation of specific tasks set by the presidents is quite valuable. I would also like to say that this year we [i.e., Russia and Azerbaijan] celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. An entire series of very colorful, bright events are being prepared [in this regard], a collection of Russian-Azerbaijani documents should be prepared for publication in the near future," Lavrov said.

Also, the Russian FM pointed to the economic cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

"Two weeks ago there was a regular session in Baku. It seems to us that it was useful enough to move forward in the direction of all the solutions of our leaders. We hope that in the second half of the year we will be able to organize a regular interregional conference, which was initiated by [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev at the time, and since then 70 regions participate in the events that are organized within the framework of that conference," Lavrov added.