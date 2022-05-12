Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss regional issues

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that he intends to discuss with his colleague the problems of global security and regional issues, TASS reported.

"Naturally, there will be a good opportunity to discuss issues and regional development, as well as global security issues," he said.

"As usual, all our meetings are mostly devoted to the post-conflict settlement and normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the implementation of trilateral statements," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.

According to him, the discussion of the agenda at the upcoming trilateral meeting on Thursday with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be very fruitful.

The ministers' meeting is being held in Dushanbe, where the CIS Ministerial Council meeting will be held on Friday.