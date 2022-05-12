News
Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Dushanbe
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers hold a meeting in Dushanbe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a trilateral meeting on the margins of the CIS Ministerial Council in Dushanbe.

"Also here today we have a good opportunity to hold a trilateral meeting with our Armenian counterpart [Ararat Mirzoyan], to see how the three trilateral statements, which were adopted by our presidents over the past year and a half, are implemented," Lavrov said at the bilateral meeting with Bayramov, TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
