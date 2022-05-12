News
Resistance movement holds march in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Resistance Movement is holding a regular march in Yerevan.

Members of the Resistance Movement have organized rallies in various districts of Yerevan.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament from the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on the eve that since the morning the disobedience actions will be resumed.

"We need to increase the number of actions and their participants, this is the task of each of us, we need to work on this more intensively in the coming days," he said.

Saghatelyan said that after the march there will also be different actions in Yerevan, and at 4 p.m. everyone will gather again at a rally on France Square.
