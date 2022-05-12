News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation
Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation and border security will hold a meeting in Moscow on 16-17 May, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

His remarks came at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I want to inform you that we and our Azerbaijani counterparts have been communicating on the issue of establishing delimitation and border security commissions. And it seems there is an agreement with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk that they are going to meet in Moscow on 16-17 May on communications, and there is also an agreement that a bilateral meeting on delimitation and border security will be organized there in Moscow on the same days," Mirzoyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov in Dushanbe, to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
Within the framework of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers…
 Washington Post: Armenia’s best protection against coercive peace would be participation by US, Europe in negotiations
In the shadow of the war in Ukraine, an unlikely peace process is taking shape to normalize relations between Armenia and its historic adversaries, Azerbaijan and Turkey, columnist David Ignatius wrote...
 Azerbaijan confirms that it refuses to fulfill its obligations to release all Armenian captives
The Azerbaijani foreign ministry considers the accusations made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—during his visit to the Netherlands— to be "unfounded,” said Leyla Abdullayeva, Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijan MFA, in a comment...
 Attorney of fallen Armenian soldiers’ legal successors: PM Pashinyan will be questioned by investigative body
Our petition was granted…
 Azerbaijan holding another folklore festival in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
The “5th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival” has kicked off there…
 Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border relatively stable
The defense ministry dismissed another disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos