Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation

Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation and border security will hold a meeting in Moscow on 16-17 May, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.
His remarks came at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
"I want to inform you that we and our Azerbaijani counterparts have been communicating on the issue of establishing delimitation and border security commissions. And it seems there is an agreement with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk that they are going to meet in Moscow on 16-17 May on communications, and there is also an agreement that a bilateral meeting on delimitation and border security will be organized there in Moscow on the same days," Mirzoyan said.