NEWS.am digest: Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia late autumn, protests continue in Yerevan

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the digest of top news of protests in Yerevan as of 12.05.22:

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Yerevan.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Dushanbe, Mirzoyan noted that Yerevan is expecting Putin on a state visit from October to December this year.

According to him, the agenda is the organization of the state visit of the Russian President.

Earlier it was reported that the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Dushanbe.

Protests continue in Yerevan.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.

And today group of members of the opposition Resistance Movement on Thursday protested in front of the office of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia—and with the photos of police officers who used violence against demonstrators.

Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement on Thursday also started motorcades of protests from various parts of the capital Yerevan.

Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Wednesday that they will resume their civil disobedience actions Thursday morning.

"We need to increase the number of our actions and the number of participants, this is the task of each of us, to work on it more intensively these days," he had added.

Also, Saghatelyan had informed that after Thursday’s aforesaid motorcades there will be actions of protest in various parts of Yerevan, and at 4pm they will assemble again at France Square—in downtown Yerevan—for a rally.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry considers the accusations made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be "unfounded,” said Leyla Abdullayeva, Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijan MFA.

“The unfounded allegations made by the Armenian Prime Minister against Azerbaijan during his speech at the Clingendael Institute of International Relations in the Netherlands, including untrue accusations on humanitarian issues, show that the Armenian leadership is far from being sincere in the issue of normalizing relations between the two countries,” Abdullayeva said.

“In general, it would be incorrect to describe Armenia's submission of mine maps to Azerbaijan as a humanitarian gesture, as it was Armenia's obligation under international humanitarian law after the signing of the trilateral statement. Since the signing of the trilateral statement, 219 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by landmines,” the Azerbaijani MFA representative added.

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police and the State Service of Emergency Situations on Tuesday received a report about the disappearance of Olga Sanikova, a Russian citizen living in Stepanakert, on Monday, in the area of the Karkar river.

The Artsakh Police inform that for two days now the police officers and rescuers have been carrying out search operations along the aforesaid river.

But these searches have not yielded results yet.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he intends to continue talks with the Russian leadership on Ukraine.

He noted that it was the right decision to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin as there was an urgent need to “deal with those that cause the problem or that can solve the problem” to find solutions.