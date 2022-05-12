Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO

Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Media: Russia may cut off gas supplies to Finland

Lavrov, Mirzoyan and Bayramov discuss preparation of treaty on normalization of relations

Olaf Scholz welcomes Finland's application to join NATO

Resistance movement to continue acts of disobedience: Saghatelyan presents plans for tomorrow

Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues related to establishment of demarcation commission

Italian police arrest dozens of drug traffickers

NEWS.am digest: Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia late autumn, protests continue in Yerevan

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation

Trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs begins in Dushanbe

Pentagon Head: Putin does not want to take on NATO

Armenia PM and Russian Deputy PM discuss opening of regional communications

Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation

Resistance movement holds march in Yerevan

Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan

Armenian Embassy resumes its work in Ukrainian capital

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Dushanbe

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss regional issues

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO summit on May 16

Lavrov in Dushanbe, to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Yerevan mayor, UK envoy to Armenia exchange views on matters of mutual interest

Resistance Movement representatives stage protest outside office of EU Delegation to Armenia

Russian MFA warns of military-technical response in case of Finland's accession to NATO

Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today

Washington Post: Armenia’s best protection against coercive peace would be participation by US, Europe in negotiations

Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia

Russia citizen goes missing in Karabakh

Ruling force MP: Armenia economic activity grew 9.6% in first quarter of this year

Armenia soldier who died had committed suicide, preliminary data say

Sticker with PM Pashinyan's photo is posted in Yerevan subway car as protest

Azerbaijan confirms that it refuses to fulfill its obligations to release all Armenian captives

Pallone denounces US weapons sale to Turkey

Attorney of fallen Armenian soldiers’ legal successors: PM Pashinyan will be questioned by investigative body

Azerbaijan holding another folklore festival in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

Buric says alert is posted on their platform regarding disproportionate violence against journalists in Armenia

Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Resistance Movement kicks off motorcades of civil disobedience in Yerevan

Armenia finance minister in Morocco, attends EBRD Board of Governors’ annual meeting

World gold prices going down

Armenia FM to head for Dushanbe

Siemens ceasing industrial operations in Russia

US ex-defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty

Newspaper: Climate in Armenia parliament majority faction is extremely tense, unhealthy

Newspaper: Armenia opposition sets up group working with international organizations

Oragir.News: Armenia deputy PM Matevosyan had been declared wanted

9 matters on draft agenda of Thursday’s session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Armenia PM: We received mandate from our people to adopt, implement peace agenda

Netherlands PM: Armenia is following path of democracy although sometimes there are difficult situations

Gasoline prices hit record high in US again

Mark Rutte: Netherlands will continue to fight for safe return of Armenian POWs

Biden formally asks Congress to approve $400 million arms sale to Turkey

Tomorrow Resistance Movement will continue its acts of disobedience and car rallies

UN Secretary-General says he intends to continue contacts with Russian leadership on Ukraine

More than 30 cultural figures hold discussions on France Square in Yerevan

Reuters exclusive: Google pays over 300 EU publishers for news

Armenia ex-president and his daughter attend rally of Resistance Movement

Armenia and Netherlands PMs meet in The Hague

Stopping flow of Russian gas could wipe out post-COVID recovery in EBRD region

Swedish parliament to hold debate on NATO membership

Norway, Denmark and Iceland to provide security support to Sweden and Finland

Armenia PM meets with Senate President of Netherlands and House of Representatives President

Resistance Movement rally continues on France Square

NEWS.am digest: Azerbaijan claims to return 7 villages and rejects Armenia peace proposals

Erdogan: Turkey's entry into the top ten developed countries will depend on elections in 2023

Passenger with no flying experience lands private jet safely at Florida airport

Peaceful protesters continue marching through Yerevan

The Hill: Leaks raise fears Ukraine crisis will escalate into proxy war between US, Russia

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan continues aggressive policy against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Peaceful protesters surround City Hall of Yerevan

Resistance movement starts marching from France Square in Yerevan

Face masks to no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe

Karabakh ombudsman: No mechanism can stop Azerbaijan from its invariable goal to evict Armenians from Artsakh

Azerbaijan blogger arrested for criticizing officials

Paris Tribunal judges launch investigation against Interpol president

Saudi Arabia warns world is running out of energy capacity

Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan

New Zealand will fully open its international borders from 31 July

Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting

Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan

Armenian cross-stone unveiled at Peace Palace in The Hague within framework of PM Pashinyan's visit

Armenia soldier found dead with gunshot wound

EU to propose considering sanctions evasion a crime

Criminal case opened into tragic death of Armenia television program host

JPMorgan: Russian economy is doing better than expected amid tough sanctions

Karabakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Group of Dutch Armenians staging protest demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

US 'actively exploring' new sanctions that would force Russia to default on foreign debt

Opposition MP says what is happening in Armenia today is at focus of international community

Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Protest rally to be held in Baku against threats, violence toward Azerbaijan public figures

Kazakhstan dismisses reports on country leaving Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Dutch businessmen: We have agenda of major democratic reforms to boost economic growth

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Bloomberg: Gas conflict between Ukraine and Russia threatens supplies to Europe

Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan

Rival gang clash kills 44 prisoners in Ecuador

Protesters in Sri Lanka burn houses of 38 politicians