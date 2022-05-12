Olaf Scholz welcomes Finland's application to join NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Finland's application to join NATO and offered Berlin's "full support" after Finland's president and prime minister pledged their support for NATO membership.
"I welcome Finland's decision to speak out in favor of the country's immediate accession to NATO," Scholz wrote on Twitter. “In a telephone conversation with Sauli Niinistö I have assured Finland of the full support of the German government,” Scholz added.
The Finnish president said on Twitter that he had discussed with the German chancellor a proposal for Finland to join NATO.
"In a phone call with Scholz, we discussed the need to achieve peace in Ukraine. Finland is grateful for German support for our NATO membership."