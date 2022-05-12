Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the head of the main intelligence department of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, Serik Iztleuov, Azerbaijani media reported.
The meeting highlighted the importance of joint exercises to raise the professional level of military personnel of the two countries.
Hasanov and Iztleuov also discussed the current state of cooperation in military affairs, military education and military intelligence, development prospects and other issues of mutual interest.