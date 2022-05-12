Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues related to establishment of demarcation commission

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan met in Dushanbe on Thursday.
The MFA press service told NEWS.am that during the meeting, the sides discussed the process of implementing the commitments made by the parties under the trilateral statements of 9 November, 2020, 11 January and 26 November, 2021.
Views were exchanged around the creation of a commission on regional communications and unblocking of economic ties, demarcation and border security and an agreement on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia's position on the security of the Armenians of Artsakh, guaranteeing their rights and freedoms, as well as the status of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
He also highlighted the importance of immediately solving the humanitarian problems resulting from the 44-day war, including the need for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war.