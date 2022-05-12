Lavrov, Mirzoyan and Bayramov discuss preparation of treaty on normalization of relations

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan discussed preparations for an agreement on normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.
"The foreign ministers discussed joint efforts to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. They confirmed their commitment to strict compliance with all the provisions of the statements of the leaders of of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of 9 November, 2020, 11 January, 2021 and 26 November, 2021.
They noted the progress in implementing the trilateral agreements in key areas, including the unblocking of economic and transport links in the region through the Trilateral Working Group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as efforts to launch the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with the consultative assistance of Russia at the request of the parties.
The preparation of an agreement on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed, which the Russian side is also ready to support in every possible way.
The ministers spoke in favor of continuing the dialogue between the public representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of Russia.