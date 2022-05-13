Turkey secures support from Biden administration to upgrade its F-16 fighters

The Biden Administration has asked Congress to approve the sale of upgraded weapons and equipment to Turkey-owned American-made F-16 fighter jets, Bloomberg reported.
Unofficial reports submitted to Congress include the proposed sale of Sidewinder missiles, Amraam missiles and upgrades to the software and hardware of F-16 cockpits already in Turkey. Turkey's weapons purchases are expected to exceed $500 million, the source said.
A State Department spokesman said the U.S. values its relationship with Turkey, and its ability to continue to work with other NATO members remains a priority. The proposed sale was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The Pentagon excluded Turkey from buying and helping to build a more advanced F-35 fighter jet from Lockheed Martin Corporation in July 2019, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government purchased a Russian-made S-400 missile system.