Boris Johnson sees no way to normalize relations with Vladimir Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not see the possibility of normalizing relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with LBC radio, when asked if Putin could be welcomed on the world stage if he repented, Johnson said that tepentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now.

“The world basically said, this is appalling. We condemn it, we denounce it -- and we did. And we put on sanctions. But at the same time, we kind of opened negotiations with him about a way forward,” LBC quoted him as saying. “And Putin basically used that as a way of twisting the knife in Ukraine.”

“If the Ukrainians were to do any kind of deal with Putin now, the risk is that he would do exactly the same thing and they know it. So the short answer is no. No renormalization and the UK is very clear about that.”