Nigerian student beaten to death by her classmates for making 'blasphemous' comments
Nigerian student beaten to death by her classmates for making 'blasphemous' comments
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Nigerian college student was beaten to death and burned to death by her classmates for making 'blasphemous' WhatsApp comments.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a student identified as Deborah Samuel.

Students are using a WhatsApp group and a Muslim colleague has published an article about Islam. She criticized the publication, said one of the witnesses, who declined to give his name.

She made an audio recording containing blasphemous comments about the Prophet of Islam and posted it on the group. This triggered the subsequent events.

According to witnesses, school security and the police tried to save the girl, but they failed.

Nigeria is divided into a predominantly Christian south and a Muslim north.

In 2007, Muslim students at a high school in the northeast beat a teacher to death, accusing her of desecrating the Koran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
