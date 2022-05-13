News
EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine
EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU will provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine, said head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressing confidence that an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil could be reached in the coming days, Reuters reported.

The military support will focus on heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery, he said, and bring EU aid to around 2 billion euros.

It will be increased pressure on Russia with economic sanctions and continued international isolation of Russia and countering disinformation, he said.

Borrell said he was also optimistic that an EU embargo on Russian oil could also be agreed in the coming days. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
