Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July
Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

Bulgaria will be able to get gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July, the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov said at a hearing in Parliament, TASS reported.

"We will be able to get full gas from Azerbaijan from 1 July, this supply does not depend on the completion of construction of gas pipeline with Greece," the head of government said.

Petkov also said that a contract for the delivery of liquefied gas on two tankers from the United States in June has been signed, and the place for unloading the ships has been reserved. "American gas will also be delivered to Bulgaria, everything has been agreed upon," he added.

Russia stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because of the refusal to pay for gas in rubles. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
