OSCE is not going to abandon Minsk Group

The OSCE Secretariat considers it necessary to intensify efforts to establish a stable peace in the Karabakh conflict zone, OSCE Secretariat told Radio Liberty.
Also, the secretariat did not comment on the fate of Armenia's appeal sent about two months ago to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to organize negotiations with Azerbaijan.
The co-chair countries, like the EU, have been actively cooperating with Baku and Yerevan in recent weeks. Armenia and Azerbaijan, as OSCE member states, are aware that the organization is ready to provide any support, both within its mandate and in other contexts, the OSCE secretariat noted.