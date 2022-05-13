News
Friday
May 13
Azerbaijan MFA: Chairmen and format of national commissions on delimitation of borders with Armenia defined
Azerbaijan MFA: Chairmen and format of national commissions on delimitation of borders with Armenia defined
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is ready for normalization of relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

His remarks came at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Dushanbe, haqqin.az reported with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed the participants of the meeting about the post-conflict situation in the region. It was noted that the conflict is in the past, and now Azerbaijan's main task is to restore the liberated territories, ensure long-term peace and stability by opening economic and communication links.

The Minister highlighted Azerbaijan's readiness to normalize relations with Armenia, including the signing of a peace treaty and the beginning of the border delimitation process. He said that in this regard, steps have been taken to begin the negotiation process of the peace agreement, including the determination of the chairmen and the format of the national commissions on the delimitation of the borders between the two countries," the newspaper reports.

To note, Yerevan has not previously confirmed the determination of the chairmen of the commissions. Baku insists on chairing at the level of deputy prime ministers. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
