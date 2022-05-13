News
Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

American billionaire Elon Musk has temporarily put on hold his deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion, Reuters reports.

Shares of the social media company fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, the lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a best and final offer to make it private at a price of $54.20 per share.

Twitter earlier this month estimated that fake or spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of its monetized daily active users during the first quarter, when it registered 229 million users who were shown ads.

Twitter deal is on hold pending details supporting calculations that spam/fake accounts do indeed account for less than 5% of users, Musk tweeted Friday.

The social media company said it faces a number of risks until the Musk deal closes, including whether advertisers will continue to spend money on Twitter amid potential uncertainty about future plans and strategy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
