Germany is considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM

Germany plans to provide an additional 430 million euros to fight world hunger

AFP: Syrian refugee debate in Turkey increasingly becoming a political tool

Georgia is running out of wheat stocks: stocks will last for 10 days

Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.

UN urges Putin to open ports in Black Sea for wheat export from Ukraine

Germany backs funding Ukraine's reconstruction with confiscated Russian assets

Converse Bank bonds can now be purchased via the mobile application

The 'Vardanyan’s Park' is already three years old

Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

Resistance movement holds march in Yerevan

Josep Borrell hopes talks with Iran can eventually lead to an agreement

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Two fellow servicemen detained in case of Argishti Yeghyan's death

Ankara: The price of the Ukrainian crisis will be too high for everyone

EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine

Six protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Diamond prices are rising due to sanctions against Russian company ALROSA

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Australia calls presence of Chinese spy ship off its coast act of aggression

Azerbaijan MFA: Chairmen and format of national commissions on delimitation of borders with Armenia defined

Russia President to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of CSTO member states

Azerbaijani media: Baku to not discuss delimitation and communications with Yerevan

OSCE is not going to abandon Minsk Group

Musk makes it clear he will not support Trump if he runs for president in 2024

Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July

Police arrest members of Youth Voice initiative for their sit-in

Representatives of Resistance Movement hold rallies in Yerevan

US to support Finland and/or Sweden's application for NATO membership

Lavrov: CIS Foreign Ministers discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

Armenian parliament to hold extraordinary session

Members of Youth Voice Initiative conduct information campaign at YSU

Boris Johnson sees no way to normalize relations with Vladimir Putin

Next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Nur-Sultan

EU considers postponing ban on Russian oil as Hungary blocks sanctions

German lawmakers approve possible expropriation of energy companies

Finland plans to issue second white paper proposing country's membership in NATO

Turkey secures support from Biden administration to upgrade its F-16 fighters

Senator Rand Paul slows Senate approval of Ukraine aid package

Malawian court sentences three men to 155 years for albino murder

Russian specialists discovered new species of microorganisms on Spitsbergen

World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for users

European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis

Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO

Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Media: Russia may cut off gas supplies to Finland

Lavrov, Mirzoyan and Bayramov discuss preparation of treaty on normalization of relations

Olaf Scholz welcomes Finland's application to join NATO

Resistance movement to continue acts of disobedience: Saghatelyan presents plans for tomorrow

Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues related to establishment of demarcation commission

Italian police arrest dozens of drug traffickers

NEWS.am digest: Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia late autumn, protests continue in Yerevan

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation

Trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs begins in Dushanbe

Pentagon Head: Putin does not want to take on NATO

Armenia PM and Russian Deputy PM discuss opening of regional communications

Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation

Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan

Armenian Embassy resumes its work in Ukrainian capital

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Dushanbe

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss regional issues

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO summit on May 16

Lavrov in Dushanbe, to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Yerevan mayor, UK envoy to Armenia exchange views on matters of mutual interest

Resistance Movement representatives stage protest outside office of EU Delegation to Armenia

Russian MFA warns of military-technical response in case of Finland's accession to NATO

Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today

Washington Post: Armenia’s best protection against coercive peace would be participation by US, Europe in negotiations

Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia

Russia citizen goes missing in Karabakh

Ruling force MP: Armenia economic activity grew 9.6% in first quarter of this year

Armenia soldier who died had committed suicide, preliminary data say

Sticker with PM Pashinyan's photo is posted in Yerevan subway car as protest

Azerbaijan confirms that it refuses to fulfill its obligations to release all Armenian captives

Pallone denounces US weapons sale to Turkey

Attorney of fallen Armenian soldiers’ legal successors: PM Pashinyan will be questioned by investigative body

Azerbaijan holding another folklore festival in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

Buric says alert is posted on their platform regarding disproportionate violence against journalists in Armenia

Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Resistance Movement kicks off motorcades of civil disobedience in Yerevan

Armenia finance minister in Morocco, attends EBRD Board of Governors’ annual meeting

World gold prices going down

Armenia FM to head for Dushanbe

Siemens ceasing industrial operations in Russia

US ex-defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty

Newspaper: Climate in Armenia parliament majority faction is extremely tense, unhealthy

Newspaper: Armenia opposition sets up group working with international organizations

Oragir.News: Armenia deputy PM Matevosyan had been declared wanted

9 matters on draft agenda of Thursday’s session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Armenia PM: We received mandate from our people to adopt, implement peace agenda

Netherlands PM: Armenia is following path of democracy although sometimes there are difficult situations

Gasoline prices hit record high in US again

Mark Rutte: Netherlands will continue to fight for safe return of Armenian POWs

Biden formally asks Congress to approve $400 million arms sale to Turkey

Tomorrow Resistance Movement will continue its acts of disobedience and car rallies

UN Secretary-General says he intends to continue contacts with Russian leadership on Ukraine