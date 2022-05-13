Ankara: The price of the Ukrainian crisis will be too high for everyone

Delaying the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will significantly aggravate the situation, said official representative of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin, TASS reported.
According to him, a global and powerful will is needed to resolve the conflict.
The Ukrainian crisis, despite all our efforts, is getting worse. Mutual mistakes, the search for balances of new forces and momentary calculations for gaining benefits in the long term are fraught with serious strategic losses, Kalin said in an interview with the Turkiye newspaper.
In his opinion, attempts to build a new world order on the basis of force are erroneous both tactically and strategically. The price for everyone will be too high. We have seen similar examples in the past, Erdogan's spokesman said.
In order to prevent a repetition of the tragedies of the past, we are making resolute diplomatic efforts, Kalin said.