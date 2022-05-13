News
Germany plans to provide an additional 430 million euros to fight world hunger
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Germany plans to provide an additional 430 million euros in aid to fight world hunger, the development ministry said.

About 238 million euros will go to support the development of sustainable agriculture and education, while another 192 million euros will be allocated to the World Without Hunger initiative and the World Food Programme, the ministry said in a statement.

The war in Ukraine has led to a sharp increase in world prices for grain, vegetable oil, fuel and fertilizer, UN agencies warn that higher prices will exacerbate the food crisis in Africa.
