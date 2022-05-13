Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
According to him, Turkey is closely following developments related to the possible membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, but is not inclined to have a positive opinion about it.
"We don't have a positive opinion. Scandinavian countries look like a guesthouse for terrorist organizations," Erdogan told reporters, the Daily Sabah reported.
Finland and Sweden are expected to apply for NATO membership in the coming days.
According to Reuters, Turkey, as a member of the alliance, can veto the membership of these countries.