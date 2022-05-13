News
Germany is considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM
Germany is considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, Reuters reports.

The German daily newspaper Bild previously reported that the German Cabinet Security Council is discussing the matter, and IRIS-T SLM systems, produced by private German arms manufacturer Diehl Defense, could be deployed in Ukraine from November.

According to Bild, Ukraine is interested in receiving 10 IRIS-T SLM systems. The document says the system can launch missiles up to 40 kilometers away to shoot down fighter jets, helicopters or missiles.

Training for Ukrainian soldiers could begin as soon as the German government approves the plan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
