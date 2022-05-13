News
Netherlands freezes assets of Russia and Belarus for €640 million
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Netherlands has so far froze Russian and Belarusian assets totaling €640 million, Stef Blok, coordinator for compliance and enforcement of sanctions against Russia, said in the final report published on Friday.

A total of €640 million worth of assets have been frozen, the document says. Financial transactions for €425 million are blocked, and six aircraft and 24 ships cannot be transferred to the owners, since they are under sanctions.

The customs authorities checked more than 34 thousand containers, 77.5 thousand export declarations and 11.3 thousand declarations for the import of goods.

The main conclusion of the report is that, at this point in time, with regard to the asset freeze, there is no indication that anything has been overlooked.
