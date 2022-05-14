Biden tells Finland and Sweden heads about NATO's open door policy

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to discuss close defense and security cooperation between the countries as well as related efforts to strengthen transatlantic security, the White House reported.
"President Biden underscored his support for NATO’s Open Door policy and for the right of Finland and Sweden to decide their own future, foreign policy, and security arrangements," the report said.
The leaders also discussed the close partnership between their countries on a range of global issues.
They reaffirmed their shared commitment to continued coordination in support of Ukraine and the war-stricken Ukrainian people.