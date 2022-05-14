Lukashenko dismisses ambassador of Belarus to Poland

Ambassador of Belarus to Poland Vladimir Chushev was dismissed, a decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko, Minskaya Pravda reported.
Document № 174 of 13 May was published on the National Legal Internet Portal on Saturday.
"In accordance with paragraph 20 of Article 84 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Chushev is released from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Poland," the decree says.
Chushev was appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Poland in 2019.
In October 2020, Chushev was recalled to Minsk, and the republic was represented by a temporary ambassador proxy.