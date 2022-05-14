News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 14
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Lukashenko dismisses ambassador of Belarus to Poland
Lukashenko dismisses ambassador of Belarus to Poland
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ambassador of Belarus to Poland Vladimir Chushev was dismissed, a decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko, Minskaya Pravda reported.

Document № 174 of 13 May was published on the National Legal Internet Portal on Saturday.

"In accordance with paragraph 20 of Article 84 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Chushev is released from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Poland," the decree says.

Chushev was appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Poland in 2019.

In October 2020, Chushev was recalled to Minsk, and the republic was represented by a temporary ambassador proxy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos