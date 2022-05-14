Pentagon announces replacement of U.S. troops in Europe

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced the deployment of U.S. troops to Europe to replace troops sent there earlier this year.
According to Kirby, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of about 10,500 troops in the coming months to replace Army units sent to the region "in the run-up to and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
Kirby noted that these forces are not being sent to Ukraine, but are there to provide defense for NATO countries.
"These deployments are one-for-one unit replacements, which leaves our overall force posture in the region - approximately 100,000 — unchanged," he said at a Pentagon news conference. "The units being replaced will return to their home stations following a proper turnover of responsibilities."
The 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters in the European Command area of responsibility. This will involve 500 soldiers.
Also from Fort Campbell, the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division will deploy approximately 4,200 soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of Fort Bragg, North Carolina's 82nd Airborne Division in Poland.
In addition, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division in Germany.
Finally, the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade consisting of approximately 1,800 service members from Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve.
These are not permanent moves, Kirby said. "They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment," he said.