Armenia PM receives Chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin, the press service of the government informed.
Armenian Prime Minister noted that this year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations, which are marked with active high-level bilateral visits.
According to Nikol Pashinyan, they contribute to close cooperation, strengthening of ties and exchange of experience between governments and other bodies.
The Armenian Prime Minister added that the government's goal is to make the state government structure as efficient as possible, and in this context he emphasized the importance of Russia's experience, as well as mutual cooperation of the Audit Chamber of Armenia and the Accounts Chamber of Russia.
Aleksei Kudrin noted that they held fruitful discussions with their Armenian colleagues which are important from the point of view of applying new approaches in their activity.
The Head of the Russian Accounts Chamber also attached importance to the expansion of cooperation and touched upon the activity and results of the structure he leads.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on other issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations.
Aleksei Kudrin, the Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber was also received by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. During the meeting the sides continued the discussions on the issues related to the development of cooperation.