Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'President'
Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'President'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


US President Joe Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris "President".

The incident occurred during Biden's speech at the US-ASEAN summit on May 13.

"The — the Indo-Pacific is an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure.  It’s what we’re all seeking.  And that’s why I asked [Vice] President Harris to travel to the region last August.  And that’s why, last October, at our virtual summit, I announced $100 million to support — for programs to strengthen U.S.-ASEAN cooperation," he said.
