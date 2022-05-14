Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'President'

US President Joe Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris "President".
The incident occurred during Biden's speech at the US-ASEAN summit on May 13.
"The — the Indo-Pacific is an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure. It’s what we’re all seeking. And that’s why I asked [Vice] President Harris to travel to the region last August. And that’s why, last October, at our virtual summit, I announced $100 million to support — for programs to strengthen U.S.-ASEAN cooperation," he said.