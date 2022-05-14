Latvia declares 102 more Russian citizens persona non grata

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia decided to include 102 more citizens of Russian in the list of persons non grata in the Republic of Latvia in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 61 of the Immigration Law.
According to the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, these persons will be banned from entering Latvia for an indefinite period. These individuals, mostly Russian cultural figures, expressed active support for the Russian President's decision to invade Ukraine. The persons included in the list of persona non grata justified the Russian invasion and the war in Ukraine.” the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Famous Russian actors, singers, politicians got into the black list of Latvia.