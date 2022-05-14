Somalia to impose curfew on presidential election day

Somalia's police have announced a 33-hour curfew in the capital, Mogadishu, that will keep almost all residents at home during the presidential elections held by lawmakers on Sunday, in which the country's incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is running for a second term, Reuters reported.
Police spokesman Abdifatah Aden announced at a press conference on Saturday the imposition of a full curfew in the city, covering both vehicles and people, from Saturday 21:00 to Monday 06:00.
Legislators, security officials and all other voting officials are still free to move around during these hours.
The election, in which lawmakers will choose the president, will be held in an airport hangar to prevent possible attacks by Islamists or interference by other groups within the security services.
Mohamed will face 37 opponents in the election, including two former presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whom analysts see as leaders in the presidential race.
Polling stations are due to open early Sunday morning and elections are expected to run late into the night as police fear the Islamist group al-Shabaab may try to launch attacks to disrupt the elections.