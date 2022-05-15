Space Technologies and Armenia: What do we need to do and what do we lack?

The natural resources of planet Earth are far from endless, and therefore the future is not at all for the extraction of gas and oil, but for the development of space technologies and the conquest of space.

As the well-known astrophysicist Garik Israelyan noted in an interview with NEWS.am, in recent years, the interest in space technologies has increased significantly even among private companies, so the turnover in this area has increased unprecedentedly: more and more companies, both those who have long taken a stable place in the market, and start-ups – began to invest time and money in the construction of spacecraft, the development of various high-tech devices, laser communications, high-precision optics and artificial intelligence research.

The development of space technologies, according to the specialist, not only opens up new opportunities for the extraction of hard-to-reach resources from asteroids and other celestial bodies, and in the future for the colonization of other planets, but also affects many other related areas of science and industry: often developments in the field space technologies subsequently find application in many other areas. That is why these technologies deserve special attention today, and, as the astrophysicist noted, it would be good if Armenia did not lag behind these trends.

While Armenia, both at the state level and at the level of the private sector, shows little interest in this area, however, according to the astrophysicist, this does not mean at all that we are irretrievably behind and have no prospects. In the field of software development Armenia has a huge potential, as there are many talented programmers here.

But even in the field of hardware development, if we wish, we can easily reach considerable heights - this has already been confirmed by the experience of countries that have only relatively recently entered the field of space technology and have already achieved serious success.

For example, in Lithuania, a few years ago, NanoAvionics was founded, which was originally a spinoff of Vilnius University. Today it is Europe's leading company engaged in the creation of satellite platforms and propulsion systems for satellites. The portfolio of this company already includes more than 110 successful satellite missions and commercial projects.

Similar success can be achieved by Armenian start-ups in the field of space technologies, he noted.

What is needed for this?

No, not a huge investment, although this is what many will think of in the first place. As the specialist noted, if you invest a lot of money in science, it will change little if there is nothing else that is necessary for its development.

“If we invest, say, 100 million in our science, will something change? Of course not. Who will work in this area? Do we have so many quality workers? No. And so the efficiency of using these 100 million will be very low. Just going and investing a lot of money in science without doing anything else is like installing a good telescope in a place where the sky is almost invisible,” said the astrophysicist.

What is really needed in order for science to develop in Armenia and for companies working in the field of space technologies to begin to appear?

First of all, of course, we need specialists who can work in these companies. And in order to have such specialists in the country, it is necessary to seriously deal with the education system.

As Garik Israelyan noted, children need to be interested in science from the school desk: this requires both high-quality training courses and good teachers who can interest children and instill in them a love for learning and science. However, it is not enough to have a couple of good schools - it is necessary that the entire education system be up to par.

Universities will also need reforms: good teachers, relevant departments, interesting courses - all this is necessary so that smart children can receive a quality higher education after school.

The third step is perspective. Where will future physicists, astrophysicists and other specialists work? What can make them devote their lives to science, and not go to other areas where you can earn more?

Those who are interested in theoretical areas of science should have the opportunity to work in university or research centers. Such centers should not only be available in the country, but also offer competitive salaries. The creation and maintenance of such centers usually lies on the shoulders of the state.

As for the private sector, its development will already attract those who want to engage in applied science and participate in specific developments. If such companies begin to appear in the country, and young people see that it is also possible to work and earn money in this area, more and more people will want to do science, and all this will finally lead to serious changes in the country.