Fire breaks out in Armenia's Metsamor city: 39 people were evacuated

A large fire broke out in one of the apartments in the city of Metsamor, Armavir province of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic reported.
Today, May 15, at 07:58, the Armavir Regional Crisis Management Center received a message that a fire broke out in one of the apartments of the 12th house in the city of Metsamor.
Two combat crews of the fire and rescue squad of the regional rescue department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.
The fire was localized at 08:29 and extinguished at 09:05. The balcony, living room and kitchen, along with the property, burned down.
Rescuers evacuated 39 people from the building. There were no casualties.