Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Germany has made all preparations for a speedy ratification process if Finland and Sweden decide to apply to join NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday, stressing both countries' need for security guarantees, Reuters reported.
Germany has prepared everything necessary for a speedy ratification process she told reporters on the second day of talks with her NATO colleagues in Berlin, adding that the ministers had agreed at Saturday's dinner that there should be no "grey zone" between the time of application and moment of entry.