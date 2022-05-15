News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 15
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany has made all preparations for a speedy ratification process if Finland and Sweden decide to apply to join NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday, stressing both countries' need for security guarantees, Reuters reported.

Germany has prepared everything necessary for a speedy ratification process she told reporters on the second day of talks with her NATO colleagues in Berlin, adding that the ministers had agreed at Saturday's dinner that there should be no "grey zone" between the time of application and moment of entry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership...
 Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid
Blinken also said the US would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv...
 Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia
He hopes and has no doubt that Russia is ready to continue to fulfill daily obligations...
 Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO
Finland is applying to join NATO, President Sauli Niinistö...
 Biden tells Finland and Sweden heads about NATO's open door policy
"President Biden underscored his support for NATO’s Open Door policy...
 Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Finland and Sweden are expected to apply for NATO membership in the coming days...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos