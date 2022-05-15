Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation to protect bilateral relations from conspiracies of enemies

The Iranian Foreign Minister and his Azerbaijani counterpart discussed the importance of continued negotiations and cooperation to protect bilateral relations from conspiracies nurtured by the enemies of the two countries, Mehr reported.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation on Saturday evening, exchanging views on the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Emphasizing the importance of developing political relations between the two sides, Amir Abdollahian said that last year the presidents of the two countries reached key agreements, the full implementation of which is jointly sought by Tehran and Baku.

He also pointed to the recent meeting of the joint economic committee in Baku, calling it a key event in expanding relations between the two countries.

Bayramov, for his part, stressed the need to expand bilateral relations and declared his country's readiness to strengthen political ties at all levels.

He noted that the presence of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh is an important step that Tehran has already taken to expand mutual cooperation.

Both diplomats also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations and cooperation to protect bilateral relations from conspiracies nurtured by the enemies of the two countries.