Indonesian president's approval rating hits six-year low

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating hit a six-year low amid dissatisfaction over soaring vegetable oil prices and the failure of an export ban to quickly reduce rising commodity prices, a new poll showed on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Data released by the Indikator Politik Indonesia poll showed that satisfaction with the country's president fell to 58.1% in May this year.

This is the lowest since December 2015, when the president's approval fell to 53%.

The downgrade of the president comes as the country struggles to contain domestic prices for vegetable oil, Indonesia's staple food, and after the shocking decision to ban palm oil exports late last month.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, and this policy decision has stunned global markets.

The president said the need for affordable food trumps income concerns and the ban will be lifted once domestic needs are met.

The poll, which included 1,200 people, showed that while almost 90% supported the export ban, more than 72% said vegetable oil prices remain less affordable or even unaffordable.