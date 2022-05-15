Musk accuses Twitter of 'manipulating' users

Billionaire inventor Tesla founder Elon Musk warned Twitter users they were being "manipulated" and advised them to turn off Twitter's algorithmic feed generator on Saturday night.
Musk, who is currently in the process of buying Twitter, noted that the social network currently offers users two versions of its feed, known as Latest Tweets and Home. The latter are generated by the Twitter algorithm, while the former show tweets from the accounts they follow in the order they were sent.
Musk advised users to go to Latest Tweets immediately.
The inventor announced his intention to acquire Twitter last month after criticizing the company for its lack of commitment to free speech. According to him, after the purchase, he will make the company private.
The purchase was briefly delayed on Friday when Musk wrote that the deal was on hold after reports that bots make up less than 5% of Twitter users. Fighting bots and spam was another big reason Musk cited for his purchase, Fox News reports.
However, he later tweeted that he still intends to make the acquisition.