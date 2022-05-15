Georgian FM to discuss country's prospects for joining EU in Brussels

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay a working visit to Brussels on May 16-18, Novosti-Georgia reports with reference to the country's Foreign Ministry.

Darchiashvili will hold meetings with the foreign ministers of the EU member states, who meet in Brussels within the framework of the EU Council on External Relations.

A set of issues related to Georgia's European integration and issues related to Georgia's application for EU membership will be discussed.

Georgia and Moldova applied for EU membership on March 3, following Ukraine. Three countries have already passed the first mandatory procedure - they answered a large-scale questionnaire, which is mandatory for obtaining the status of a candidate country. Currently, the answers to several thousand questions are being studied by experts from the European Commission.

The European Commission has no clear deadlines within which it is obliged to prepare an opinion. Accession to the EU is associated with long bureaucratic procedures. But experts expect that against the backdrop of events around Ukraine, the EU will not delay the preparation of a conclusion on the questionnaires.

An important landmark is the end of June, on June 23-24, the EU summit will be held in Brussels. This is the earliest date when issues of the status of candidates for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova can be considered.