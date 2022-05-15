Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that during a meeting of foreign ministers of member countries in Berlin, he heard almost universally very strong support for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, reports the BBC.
The United States will strongly support Sweden's or Finland's NATO membership bid if they decide to formally apply to join the alliance, the US Secretary of State said.
He also expressed confidence that a consensus would be reached on this issue.
Blinken also said the US would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.