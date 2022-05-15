US intends to remove 5 groups from the list of foreign terrorist organizations

Georgian FM to discuss country's prospects for joining EU in Brussels

Armenian opposition's procession finishes

Sweden officially announces its intention to join NATO

Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO

Diaspora Armenians join opposition fight

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan participates in opposition rally (PHOTOS)

Anti-government protests being held in Tunisia

Indonesian president's approval rating hits six-year low

Space Technologies and Armenia: What do we need to do and what do we lack?

Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for Russia on working visit

Vuсic says Serbia will resist sanctions against Russia

Pope canonizes 10 saints: journalists also have a new patron

Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia

Scandal brewing in UK over upcoming visit of King of Bahrain

Somalia holds presidential election amid crisis in country

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports earnings growth of over 80% in first quarter of this year

Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO

New UAE president and Macron hold talks in Abu Dhabi

Germany chills hopes of Ukraine to receive frozen funds of Russia

Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Nationwide rally to be held at France Square in Yerevan

NATO is confident that Turkey's concerns about Finland and Sweden joining alliance can be resolved

Japan and US to establish cooperation in field of semiconductor production

Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation to protect bilateral relations from conspiracies of enemies

Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common history

Lebanese parliamentary elections kicks off

Finland plans to apply for NATO membership on May 18

Fire breaks out in Armenia's Metsamor city: 39 people were evacuated

Cavusoglu accuses Finland and Sweden of supporting terrorist organizations

Canada pushes for swift accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan named new UAE President

Somalia to impose curfew on presidential election day

Latvia declares 102 more Russian citizens persona non grata

Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'President'

Macron to visit UAE and express his condolences to family of late President

Sri Lanka lifts 12-hour curfew as new PM tries to form government

Iran's IRGC navy announces seizure of ship with smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

Pentagon announces replacement of U.S. troops in Europe

Media: EU considers limiting gas prices in case of reduced supplies from Russia

Lukashenko dismisses ambassador of Belarus to Poland

Armenia PM receives Chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin

Biden tells Finland and Sweden heads about NATO's open door policy

Jen Psaki resigns as White House press secretary

UN condemns murder of Al-Jazeera journalist of Palestinian origin

Former Coca-Cola chemist gets 14 years for stealing $120 million in trade secrets

Nigerian student beaten to death by her classmates for making 'blasphemous' comments

One of largest airlines to start accepting payments in bitcoins

America's Astra develops new rocket

Netherlands freezes assets of Russia and Belarus for €640 million

Yemeni authorities allow passports issued by Ansar Allah for air travel

Germany is considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM

Germany plans to provide an additional 430 million euros to fight world hunger

AFP: Syrian refugee debate in Turkey increasingly becoming a political tool

Georgia is running out of wheat stocks: stocks will last for 10 days

Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.

UN urges Putin to open ports in Black Sea for wheat export from Ukraine

Germany backs funding Ukraine's reconstruction with confiscated Russian assets

Converse Bank bonds can now be purchased via the mobile application

The 'Vardanyan’s Park' is already three years old

Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

Resistance movement holds march in Yerevan

Josep Borrell hopes talks with Iran can eventually lead to an agreement

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Two fellow servicemen detained in case of Argishti Yeghyan's death

Ankara: The price of the Ukrainian crisis will be too high for everyone

EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine

Six protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Diamond prices are rising due to sanctions against Russian company ALROSA

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Australia calls presence of Chinese spy ship off its coast act of aggression

Azerbaijan MFA: Chairmen and format of national commissions on delimitation of borders with Armenia defined

Russia President to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of CSTO member states

Azerbaijani media: Baku to not discuss delimitation and communications with Yerevan

OSCE is not going to abandon Minsk Group

Musk makes it clear he will not support Trump if he runs for president in 2024

Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July

Police arrest members of Youth Voice initiative for their sit-in

Representatives of Resistance Movement hold rallies in Yerevan

US to support Finland and/or Sweden's application for NATO membership

Lavrov: CIS Foreign Ministers discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

Armenian parliament to hold extraordinary session

Members of Youth Voice Initiative conduct information campaign at YSU

Boris Johnson sees no way to normalize relations with Vladimir Putin

Next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Nur-Sultan

EU considers postponing ban on Russian oil as Hungary blocks sanctions

German lawmakers approve possible expropriation of energy companies

Finland plans to issue second white paper proposing country's membership in NATO

Turkey secures support from Biden administration to upgrade its F-16 fighters

Senator Rand Paul slows Senate approval of Ukraine aid package

Malawian court sentences three men to 155 years for albino murder

Russian specialists discovered new species of microorganisms on Spitsbergen

World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for users

European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis

Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO

Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Media: Russia may cut off gas supplies to Finland