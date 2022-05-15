Militants attack in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 8 people

Pakistani authorities said on Sunday that at least eight people have died in militant attacks in the country's northwest, including security forces, children and minority Sikhs, Voice of America reported.
The attack took place in North Waziristan, a troubled area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in which three soldiers and three children were killed, the military said in a statement. It states that the age of the dead children ranged from 4 to 11 years.
The Pakistani region borders Afghanistan and until recently was the center of terrorist groups.
Intelligence services are investigating the suicide bomber and his handlers/accomplices, the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Affairs Service, said.
There were no claims of responsibility for the attack.