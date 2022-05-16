The Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan.
At a meeting, the day before, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and an MP from the "Armenia" bloc, announced the start of large-scale rallies starting from 8 a.m. Even larger rallies are planned for 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Car rallies are held in the following directions:
1. Ashtarak highway - from the IFRC office building
2. Artashat highway - from the "Continental" building
3. Yerevan-Abovyan highway- from the "Pharaon" restaurant
4. Argavand highway, from the gas station on the way to the airport
5. Arinberd highway.