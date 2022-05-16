News
Monday
May 16
News
Monday
May 16
Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan
Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan.

At a meeting, the day before, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and an MP from the "Armenia" bloc, announced the start of large-scale rallies starting from 8 a.m. Even larger rallies are planned for 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Car rallies are held in the following directions:

1. Ashtarak highway - from the IFRC office building

2. Artashat highway - from the "Continental" building

3. Yerevan-Abovyan highway- from the "Pharaon" restaurant

4. Argavand highway, from the gas station on the way to the airport

5. Arinberd highway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
