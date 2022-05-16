News
Monday
May 16
News
Lukashenko heads to Moscow on working visit
Lukashenko heads to Moscow on working visit
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko went to Moscow on a working visit to take part in the anniversary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, the BelTA agency reported.

Earlier, the press service of the Belarusian president reported that the CSTO leaders would exchange views on topical issues of the current situation in the region and the world, discussing measures of joint response to emerging challenges and threats.

During the meeting with the Russian president, one of the main topics will be "the development of cooperation and joint work on import substitution".
