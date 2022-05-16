Iran hands over map of cooperation in oil and gas industry to Russia

Iran and Russia have reached good decisions in the oil and gas sector, Tehran handed over to Moscow a "card of cooperation" in this industry, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
According to him, the working agenda of the government, headed by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, includes a serious consideration of areas of cooperation in various fields of energy with Russian companies and the Russian government.
“The parties held talks and reached good decisions in the field of production, development of oil and gas fields, refining, oil refining, petrochemistry and transfer of equipment and technologies that are strategic in the oil and gas industry,” the ambassador said.
“Even a comprehensive and complete map of cooperation with Russia was drawn up, which was handed over to the officials of the Russian Federation,” Jalali said.