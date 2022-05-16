News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid
Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

A Swedish delegation will soon leave for Ankara to discuss the application to NATO, the Turkish newspaper Huriyyet writes on Monday, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Turkey is following the process around the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO and so far cannot look at it positively, President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Finland and Sweden declared their readiness to work with Turkey on issues of concern to Ankara.

The delegation will soon leave for Ankara to consider the application to NATO, the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry quoted the publication as saying.

On Sunday, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, while noting that Sweden, if approved, would oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that joining NATO would have a positive impact on the security of the country and the Swedish people. On Sunday, Finland also officially decided to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

According to media reports, the Swedish government has already prepared a letter of application to NATO, it is planned to be sent simultaneously with Finland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO
He also noted that Finland's accession to NATO will bring "new factors...
 Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership...
 Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid
Blinken also said the US would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv...
 Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia
He hopes and has no doubt that Russia is ready to continue to fulfill daily obligations...
 Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO
Finland is applying to join NATO, President Sauli Niinistö...
 Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
Germany has prepared everything necessary for a speedy ratification process...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos