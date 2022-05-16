Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid

A Swedish delegation will soon leave for Ankara to discuss the application to NATO, the Turkish newspaper Huriyyet writes on Monday, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
Turkey is following the process around the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO and so far cannot look at it positively, President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Finland and Sweden declared their readiness to work with Turkey on issues of concern to Ankara.
The delegation will soon leave for Ankara to consider the application to NATO, the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry quoted the publication as saying.
On Sunday, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, while noting that Sweden, if approved, would oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that joining NATO would have a positive impact on the security of the country and the Swedish people. On Sunday, Finland also officially decided to join the North Atlantic Alliance.
According to media reports, the Swedish government has already prepared a letter of application to NATO, it is planned to be sent simultaneously with Finland.