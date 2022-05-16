News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO
Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China hopes that amid Finland's willingness to join NATO, all parties will follow the principle of indivisibility of security and respect each other's legitimate concerns, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.

"We hope that all parties will adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security, and based on respect for each other's legitimate concerns, through dialogue and negotiations, they will build a balanced, effective and sustainable structure of regional security," the diplomat said.

He also noted that Finland's accession to NATO will bring "new factors" to relations between Beijing and Helsinki, which have always been friendly.

Last Sunday, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, while noting that Sweden, if approved, would oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that joining NATO would have a positive impact on the security of the country and the Swedish people. On Sunday, Finland also officially decided to join the North Atlantic Alliance. According to media reports, the Swedish government has already prepared a letter of application to NATO, it is planned to be sent simultaneously with Finland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid
Turkey is following the process around the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO...
 Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership...
 Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid
Blinken also said the US would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv...
 Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia
He hopes and has no doubt that Russia is ready to continue to fulfill daily obligations...
 Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO
Finland is applying to join NATO, President Sauli Niinistö...
 Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
Germany has prepared everything necessary for a speedy ratification process...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos