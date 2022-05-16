Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO

China hopes that amid Finland's willingness to join NATO, all parties will follow the principle of indivisibility of security and respect each other's legitimate concerns, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.
"We hope that all parties will adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security, and based on respect for each other's legitimate concerns, through dialogue and negotiations, they will build a balanced, effective and sustainable structure of regional security," the diplomat said.
He also noted that Finland's accession to NATO will bring "new factors" to relations between Beijing and Helsinki, which have always been friendly.
Last Sunday, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, while noting that Sweden, if approved, would oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that joining NATO would have a positive impact on the security of the country and the Swedish people. On Sunday, Finland also officially decided to join the North Atlantic Alliance. According to media reports, the Swedish government has already prepared a letter of application to NATO, it is planned to be sent simultaneously with Finland.