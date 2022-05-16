Turkey to receive first 4 unmanned helicopters within a year

Turkish army will receive the first four unmanned helicopters within a year, which will be used to perform reconnaissance, combat patrols, and deliver weapons and supplies, the Milliyet newspaper reported on Monday.
According to the publication, the first such helicopter with artificial intelligence will begin to be used by the army in the coming days in the fight against terrorism. Such platforms will be especially in demand in the regions of Syria bordering Turkey, where operations are often carried out against Kurdish militants, Milliyet reported.
According to the developers of the unmanned helicopter, one of its advantages over conventional UAVs is the ability to fly under the clouds, which allows it to be used in all weather conditions. Along with solving military tasks, the drone can be used to extinguish forest fires, in agriculture, to protect civilian facilities, the newspaper reports, citing representatives of the TITRA company that created the helicopter.
The company also said that requests for the purchase of a drone come from abroad, mainly from oil-producing countries.
The weight of the unmanned helicopter is 250 kg, and its payload is similar. It is able to stay in the air for 8 hours and fly at an altitude of 6.5 km.